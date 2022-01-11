Menu
Gregory Ohlsen
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Gregory M. Ohlsen, age 73 of Utica, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at York, after a long battle with Chronic Kidney Disease. He was born August 20, 1948 at Muscatine, Iowa to John E. and Joyce (Havemann) Ohlsen. On December 2, 1970 he was married to Kathryn McLeod at Bellevue. Greg taught German and English at Centennial Public Schools and owned and operated Ohlsen Insurance Agency in Utica for 25 years. He was an active member of Utica United Methodist Church and Utica Village Board of Trustees. Greg had a brain for details, and he loved reading Westerns and trips to the Colorado mountains. A true sports fan, he followed all Husker sports and Atlanta Braves baseball.
Greg is survived by his wife, Kathy of Utica; daughter, Lauren (Kyle) Marcum of Council Bluffs, Iowa and son, Eric (Sarah) Ohlsen of Washington, D.C. His beloved grandchildren include: Thomas Gregory Marcum, Hannah Lu Marcum, Esmé Eleanor Ohlsen and Jude Oliver Ohlsen. Also surviving is a cousin Barb (Warden) McKee of Louisville, Colo.; niece, Katie Avise of Clive, Iowa and sister-in-law, Lana Ohlsen of Urbandale, Iowa.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steven.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 22 at the Utica United Methodist Church with a luncheon afterward. Memorials may be directed to the church (PO Box 427, Utica, NE 68456) or to Utica Community Foundation (PO Box 158, Utica, NE 68456) to benefit the village he loved. Online condolences may be sent to www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Utica United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to read of Greg's passing. Always enjoyed visiting with him when our paths would cross. Deepest sympathy to all of the Ohlsen Family.
Bob Sautter
January 14, 2022
