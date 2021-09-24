Harold R. Epp, son of Gerhard M. Epp and Helena (Huebert) Epp was born on Jan. 7, 1925, in York County, near Charleston. He went to be with the Lord on Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 96 at Legacy Square in Henderson.
Harold put his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and he was baptized at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Harold attended School District 32 in York County. He was a part of the Nebraska Rural School Chorus and sang at the State Capitol dedication.
Harold was united in marriage to Marie A. Friesen on Aug. 30, 1949 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church. They enjoyed 72 wonderful years and had four children: Beverly, Donna, Calvin and Raymond.
Harold was a crop farmer who enjoyed his craft until he retired. After his retirement he and Marie enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and wintering in South Texas for 25 years. Harold also loved to search for second hand treasures and attend auctions. He loved playing Rook, especially with his grandkids and great grandkids.
Left to cherish Harold's memory are his wife, Marie A (Friesen) Epp; daughters, Beverly Goertzen (Roger) of Aurora, Donna Friesen (Dexter) of Carthage, Mo.; son, Raymond Epp (Akiko) of Naganuma, Japan; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Calvin Epp; granddaughter, Renae Epp (Goertzen); two brothers and one sister.
Graveside services will be held at 2:15 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021 at Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery, northeast of Henderson followed by a 3 p.m. Memorial Service at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the church's website at http://bethesdamc.org/.
Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. Monday with the family greeting friends from 7-9 p.m., at the mortuary in Henderson.
The family requests that memorials be directed toward the Bethesda Church Broadcast Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.