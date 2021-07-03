Harris Roy "Butch" Peters, 68, of Hampton, passed away on Thursday, July 1, in Henderson.
He was born December 28, 1952, in the Henderson hospital to Abe R. and Olga (Penner) Peters.
He graduated from Henderson High School in 1971. He attended Wesleyan University in Lincoln and graduated with a major in biology in 1975.
He was a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church and served on several committees. He especially enjoyed serving on the stained glass committee.
Upon graduation, Harris went to work at Midwest Irrigation where he had worked since the age of 14. The company was then owned by his father and Uncle Clarence. He worked his way up to the position of sales manager with a territory of over nine states. He stayed with the company through several transitions and retired from Henderson Irrigation in 2019.
Harris enjoyed being with his siblings and his nieces and nephews. He was happiest when studying family history, reading and taking care of his farmstead.
He is survived by his brother, Myron Peters and his wife, Janet, of Hampton; his sister, Maurine Peters Lee of Asheville, N.C.; his sister, Lila Peters Koop, and her husband, Jim, of Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ardean; and his brother-in-law, Harold Lee.
The family is grateful for the many acts of kindness and heartfelt condolences received and the spiritual support provided by the Bethesda Mennonite Church Pastoral Staff.
Private family graveside services will take place. There will be no viewing as it was Harris's wish to be cremated; however, his family will greet friends from 2 – 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021 at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to Henderson Heritage Park or to the Mennonite Central Committee.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.