Harvey Lee Schlegelmilch, age 88, of York, formerly of Benedict, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Osceola. He was born July 16, 1932 in Seward to Hans and Otillie (Mitzner) Schlegelmilch. On June 5, 1955, he was united in marriage to Merdith Hablitzel at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Harvey served his country as a member of the Army National Guard, and was a long-time member of both Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York and Zion Lutheran Church in Benedict.
Harvey was a member of the Benedict Men's Club, Benedict Village Board, served as the Mayor of Benedict, and was even "King" of Benedict for year! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Husker Football, woodworking, and was known to be able to fix anything. He was co-owner of S&R Well Service, and was known for his honesty and integrity in doing business with his customers. Harvey was a good, kind, and gentle soul who loved his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Terry) Wiler of Lincoln; sons, Lonney (Therese) Schlegelmilch of Benedict and Corey Schlegelmilch of York. His grandchildren include: Starlene Orlando of Franklin, Destiny Zachek of Lincoln, Stephanie (Dan) Waldron of Hastings, Andrea (Johnny) Reyes of Omaha, Alisa Schlegelmilch of Omaha and Deitrich Schlegelmilch of York. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ellie, Aliyah, Lilliana, Anthony, BJ, Kyra, Jayden, Ellie, Lillee, Bellah, Alaunah, Blaighn and Christian; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Gladys (Jerry) Pierce of Dorchester and brother-in-law, Marvin (Connie) Hablitzel of Osceola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter-in-law, Natalie and sisters, Velma, Hilda and Marie.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Inurnment with military honors will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, west of Benedict. Memorials can be directed to his family which will be designated to one or more of the following: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Benedict Fire Department, Benedict Men's Club, Benedict Community Center.
Harvey's service will be webcast live on Emmanuel Lutheran Church's website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com/.
COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with masks suggested.
Online condolences may be directed to www.metzmortuary.com.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.