We are so sorry for the loss of Aunt Hazel. Uncle Paul and Aunt Hazel were our favorites. Probably because they were closer in age to mom and always kept in touch. They also went out of their way to see us. I always admired both of them. May your good memories be of comfort to you all. Love and prayers, Vera and Bob Ulschak and family

Vera and Bob Ulschak Laurel, Mt. Family June 14, 2021