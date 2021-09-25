Homer E. Stephen's spirit took flight from his home of 70 plus years on Sept. 21, 2021, completing his family circle! 100 years, 8 months and 4 days… the line has been drawn, who in the family can break my time.
Homer was born in 1921 to CA and Iva Stephen in Groton, S.D.
Homer ran track at York High School and worked at Fairmont Creamery on the square in York. In Nov 1942, he entered the Army Air Corps and served until December 1945. He was a crew chief on a C-47 and was based in San Marcos, Texas where he and Alice got married in 1943. He worked for Olson & Son's Construction. He said his fingerprints were all over Lincoln and many other locations. He enjoyed woodworking and sharing them with others. He was a Scout Master of Troop 57, and a Life time member of the Carpenters Union.
Survived by his children, Pam Lindholm, Lyle (Lois) Stephen, Lorna (John) Davis, David (Chris) Stephen and Doug Stephen; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild; one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his wife; parents; two grandsons; all nine siblings; multiple in-laws; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. 4040 "A" Street, Lincoln, NE. Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to CHI Hospice 245 S 84th Street, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE. 68510 in lieu of flowers.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.