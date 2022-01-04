Howard T. Mapel, age 81 of York, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 in York. He was born on February 14, 1940 to Harley Raymond Claire Mapel and Agnes (Wolfe) Mapel in Gates. On August 15, 1965, he was united in marriage to Lois Lynn Werth in the Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton.
Howard was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and served as treasurer of the church in the 80's. He was a meat cutter for many years at Grand Central Foods in York. He also was a foreman at Sunflower Beef, worked at Champion Home Builders, owned Stromsburg Locker and proudly volunteered at Blue Valley in York.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife, raising chickens and was an animal lover. Howard will be remembered as having a big heart and caring about people and always ready to help them.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Vicki Searls of Grand Island; his son, Craig Mapel of York; grandchildren, Alicia (Zac) Lenz of Wolbach, Aaron Beacom of Grand Island, Allison Beacom of Lincoln and Parker Searls of Grand Island. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betsy Mapel of Louisiana and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and siblings, Mary Harrold, Lulu Matousek, Verna Harris, Custer Mapel and Harley Mapel.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Ben Kaiser and Mike Neidow officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Hampton. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Emmanuel Lutheran Church's website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com/.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.