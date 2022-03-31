Menu
Inez Lee
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
Inez E. Lee, 65, of York, passed away March 22, 2022, in Lincoln. She was born on Nov. 27, 1956 in Leavenworth, Wash. to Norman and Dorothy (Kennedy) Phippen.
Inez was a loving mother, to her daughters, and son, an amazing aunt to Jeff, and Kevin who described her as like an aunt and sister, and an adoring grandmother to her three grandchildren by her daughter Kathryn.
Inez loved spending time with her neighbors in York, and playing with her dogs Peanut and Ruby, she loved watching birds and feeding animals in her backyard with her grandchildren. She will be remembered most by her ability to make the most out of everything she had in life, and always having a positive mindset no matter what life threw at her.
She is now at peace and rest with her Heavenly Father; her father, Norman; mother, Dorothy; brother, Gary and daughter, Anna.
Inez is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (James) Lyman of York, Rebeka Lee of York, Esther Lee of York; son, Jeremiah Lee of Sioux Falls, S.D; grandchildren, Brodie, Bentley and Theodore; brother, Daryll (Getty) Phippen amd sister-in-law, Linda Phippen.
Inurnment of cremains will be by her parents in Washington State.
Condolences may be left online at Roperandsons.com.

Published by York News-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.
