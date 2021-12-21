Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Baloun
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Irene R. Baloun, age 82 of York, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at York. She was born on April 19, 1939 to Alfred R. and Alta M. (Matheny) Boyd in Hebron. On April 19, 1956, Irene was united in marriage to Carl LeRoy Baloun Sr. in Hebron.
Irene had worked for Dale's Electronics for 40 years as a winder. She enjoyed gardening, going to the Senior Center and loved spending time with her family.
Irene is survived by her children: Carol Marie Ackerman of York, Wanda Mae (Dennis) Driewer of Hampton, Sue Ann (Mark) Watts of Madison, Kan., Carl LeRoy Baloun Jr. of York and Steve Baloun of Grafton; son-in-law, Richard Hallett of Lushton; granddaughters, Bobbie Berggren, Heather Stadler, Mallory Sittler, Ashley Stevens, Kaleigh Cline, Terri Jo Delira, Kelly Bauder and Samantha Garland; grandsons, Christopher Driewer, Ted Driewer, Alex Driewer, Riley Driewer, William Whitlock, Sean Stafford, Derek Baloun and Jason Tyson; 42 great-grandchildren and brother. Alfred (Phili) Boyd of Chesapeake, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Ellen; sister, Juanita and brothers Lester and Otis.
Private family services. Irene has been cremated, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.


Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.