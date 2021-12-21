Irene R. Baloun, age 82 of York, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at York. She was born on April 19, 1939 to Alfred R. and Alta M. (Matheny) Boyd in Hebron. On April 19, 1956, Irene was united in marriage to Carl LeRoy Baloun Sr. in Hebron.

Irene had worked for Dale's Electronics for 40 years as a winder. She enjoyed gardening, going to the Senior Center and loved spending time with her family.

Irene is survived by her children: Carol Marie Ackerman of York, Wanda Mae (Dennis) Driewer of Hampton, Sue Ann (Mark) Watts of Madison, Kan., Carl LeRoy Baloun Jr. of York and Steve Baloun of Grafton; son-in-law, Richard Hallett of Lushton; granddaughters, Bobbie Berggren, Heather Stadler, Mallory Sittler, Ashley Stevens, Kaleigh Cline, Terri Jo Delira, Kelly Bauder and Samantha Garland; grandsons, Christopher Driewer, Ted Driewer, Alex Driewer, Riley Driewer, William Whitlock, Sean Stafford, Derek Baloun and Jason Tyson; 42 great-grandchildren and brother. Alfred (Phili) Boyd of Chesapeake, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary Ellen; sister, Juanita and brothers Lester and Otis.

Private family services. Irene has been cremated, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.







Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.