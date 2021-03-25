Menu
Jack R Harris
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE
Jack R. Harris, 83, of Fairmont, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born on April 11, 1937 to Jack and Matilda (Pemberton) Harris in Connersville, Ind.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Harris of Fairmont; sons, Jeff and Kathy Harris of Firth, Doug and Melinda Harris of Quitman, Ga.; Dave and Carrie Harris of Topeka, Kan., Steve and Barb Harris of York and Mike and Kim Harris of New Ulm, Minn.; brother, Jerry and Nancy Harris of Phoenix, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29 at the American Freedom Defenders Veteran Memorial in Fairmont with Pastor Seungll You officiating. Military graveside services will take place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Memorials may be directed to the American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 174, Fairmont, NE, 68354. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Service
10:00a.m.
American Freedom Defenders Veteran Memorial
Fairmont , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay, I was so sorry to hear about Jack. Just want you to know you and your family are in my prayers. It was nice working with you (I think it was Bag N Save). As you get a little older my memory isn't as good as it used to be. God bless you and your family.
Dee Quiring (Bolte)
March 26, 2021
Enjoyed knowing Jack, had a lot of good times together and kidding went on between us constantly. Helped Jack deliver baby one night and he told me something was getting his chickens. Soon one crossed between us and the sow next door, suddenly all we here was a chicken next, I looked at him and told him we were delivering more chickens getters for him. He was my first sergeant and his boys served too. Glad I knew him.
Butch Preuit
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss,my thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Joanie McLellan
March 26, 2021
