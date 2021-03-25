Jack R. Harris, 83, of Fairmont, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born on April 11, 1937 to Jack and Matilda (Pemberton) Harris in Connersville, Ind.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Harris of Fairmont; sons, Jeff and Kathy Harris of Firth, Doug and Melinda Harris of Quitman, Ga.; Dave and Carrie Harris of Topeka, Kan., Steve and Barb Harris of York and Mike and Kim Harris of New Ulm, Minn.; brother, Jerry and Nancy Harris of Phoenix, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 29 at the American Freedom Defenders Veteran Memorial in Fairmont with Pastor Seungll You officiating. Military graveside services will take place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Memorials may be directed to the American Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 174, Fairmont, NE, 68354. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.