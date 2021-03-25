Enjoyed knowing Jack, had a lot of good times together and kidding went on between us constantly. Helped Jack deliver baby one night and he told me something was getting his chickens. Soon one crossed between us and the sow next door, suddenly all we here was a chicken next, I looked at him and told him we were delivering more chickens getters for him. He was my first sergeant and his boys served too. Glad I knew him.

Butch Preuit March 26, 2021