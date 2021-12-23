Menu
Jacob Pettygrove
2004 - 2021
BORN
2004
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Jacob Wade Pettygrove passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He was 16.
Jacob was born on Dec. 29, 2004. He was adopted by Kent Pettygrove when he was a toddler. In his short life, he loved all things western – having a passion for the cowboy way of life. He and Kent enjoyed trips to South Dakota, Colorado and western Nebraska to visit Deadwood and other historic towns.
Only 12 days passed between Jacob's diagnosis and his passing, not long enough for family or friends to say goodbye. His sudden illness and death remind us to tell those special to us how much we love them and cherish every day we have on this Earth.
Jacob is survived by his father, Kent Pettygrove of Waco; step-siblings, Casey (Jenni) Friesen of Waverly, Kayla Pieschke and her fiancé Paul Warner of Topeka, Kan. and Rebecca (Matt) Salomons of Lincoln; grandparents, Steve and Linda Pettygrove of York; his aunt and uncle and cousins.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family. His father asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Jacob's memory be made to Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation in Omaha. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.



Published by York News-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
in my thoughts I will always remember your kindness
a
December 31, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lauren & Barb Epp
December 24, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers for you and your family. I remember Jacob on the bus and transporting to school. Riding his bike all over town. So sorry for your loss.
Adrianne Heater
December 24, 2021
