Jacob Junior Schaldecker, age 94 of Grafton, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Stromsburg. He was born June 27, 1927 to Margaret Elizabeth Tobiasson and Jacob Adolf Schaldecker on the farm by Grafton. He married Betty Luan McGregor on June 29, 1946 in Concordia, Kan. They had four children: Jimmie Jay, Terry Lynn, Randy Lee and Becky Lu.
Jake farmed the family farm from an early age until 1989 when he retired and turned the farming over to son Terry. While farming they raised beans, corn, milo, wheat, hay, Poland China hogs, cattle, and sheep.
He served 21 years in the Army National Guard from 1948 – 1968. He retired as a Master Sergeant. Jake was one of the first charter members of the Grafton Fire Department. He was on the fire department from 1951-1992. He bowled for Chances R on a York league. He and his wife got to do some traveling. They went to Hawaii, Monte Carlo and Ireland.
He enjoyed watching his great grandchildren play basketball, football, wrestling, and volleyball. He could be found in the stands cheering them on. He enjoyed going to auctions, fishing, and going to casinos.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant son, Jimmie; grandson, Chad Songster; brothers, Fred and Edward Schaldecker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Art and Ruth Schaldecker and Carl and Verna Jean Schaldecker; sisters and brothers-in-law, Twilla and Tom Ninegar and Bernice and Elwood Smith.
He is survived by sons, Terry Schaldecker of Grafton, Randy Schaldecker of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter and son-in-law, Becky (Tim) Benson of Thayer; grandson, Cory (Lynette) Songster of Thayer; granddaughter, Charissa (Nate) Kahler of Thayer and grandson, Adam (Erin) Benson of Lincoln; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jacob and Alex Songster of Coos Bay, Ore., Codi Songster of Lincoln, Kain Songster of Lincoln, Alyssa Songster of York, Merrick Songster of Omaha, Jonathan, Cyrus and Braydon Songster of Thayer, Shaylee Benson of McCool Junction, Caysin Benson of Lincoln, Ayla and Hadley Kahler of Beaver Crossing and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Lushton Cemetery in Lushton. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the Grafton Fire Department, in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling
arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.