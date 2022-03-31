James Joe "Jim" Nichols was born April 26, 1955, in Seward to Ervin Leroy and Zelma Katherine (Schweitzer) Nichols and passed away on March 29, 2022, at the age of 66.

Jim was raised in Beaver Crossing, where he attended Beaver Crossing Grade School and graduated from Centennial High School with the Class of 1973. He spent his career working as a lineman. Jim worked for Walker Manufacturing, Kremer Electric, Knox Electric and a majority of his career being at EA Pederson. He was united in marriage to Susan Marie Stuhr on May 28, 2005, in Beaver Crossing. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage on various projects and riding his Harley-Davidson. Jim also rode his golf cart around town and enjoyed visiting with his friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Zelma Nichols; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and James Craig; brother-in-law, Charlie Stuhr; sister-in-law, Fran (Smith) Stuhr; nephew, Rodney Craig and parents-in-law, Richard and Florence Stuhr.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Sue Nichols; children, Tony Imig, Shannon and husband, Colby Yeackley, Mindy and husband, Danny Ruzicka, Nathan and wife, Carlie Andelt and Danielle Wright; Linda Nichols, mother of Tony, Shannon and Mindy; grandchildren, James Joe, Katie, Mack, Kailynn, Dalilah, Aiden, Audrey and Lincoln; fur babies, Charlie and Ray; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean and Chuck Eggleston, Joanie and Robert McLellan and Judy Schmersal; sister-in-law, Barb and husband, Rod Drake; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ric and Shelia Stuhr, Mike and Marla Stuhr, Jeff and Ann Stuhr, and Ron Stuhr; numerous nieces and nephews, and a multitude of other relatives, co-workers and a brotherhood of bikers. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Jim.

James Nichols will be having a visitation on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska from 1 - 8:30 p.m. with the family present from 6:30 - 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Hope Center in Beaver Crossing, followed by an Inurnment at the Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nichols Family for future designations. Zabka – Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska is entrusted to the arrangements.





Published by York News-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.