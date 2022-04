Jay Dee Brown, 84, of Pasco, Wash., died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Richland, Wash. He was born in York, Neb. And lived in Pasco, Wash. for 43 years where he was retired from working as a Postal Carrier for the U.S. Post Office. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.