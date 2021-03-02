Jennie Jean Eck, age 84, of Henderson, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Henderson. She was born November 18, 1936 in rural Hamilton County to Reinhart J. and Lillie (Friesen) Peters. Jennie was a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church, and on April 27, 1956, she was united in marriage to Mahlon Eck in Henderson.
Jennie helped run the family farm alongside her husband. She also enjoyed being involved with Mission Circle, baking, sewing, crafting, camping and gardening.
She is survived by her sons Nathan (Sally) Eck, and Anthony Joe Eck, both of Henderson; daughters Joy (Frank) Steckly of Beaver Crossing, and Dawn (Marty) Meinzer of York. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers.
Graveside services are scheduled for 9:15 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery north of Henderson. Memorial services will follow at 10:00 a.m., at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with the Reverend Seth Miller officiating.
COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with face masks suggested.
Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m., Wednesday evening at the mortuary in Henderson with the family greeting friends from 7-9 p.m.
Jennie's funeral service will be webcast live at the church's website at http://bethesdamc.org/
Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church Live Stream Fund, or to the Nebraska Commission for the Blind.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.