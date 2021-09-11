Jerry A. Epp of Henderson, died on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Henderson at the age of 80. He was born May 8, 1941 to Robert and Anna (Peters) Epp on the family farm west of Henderson, where he lived until he moved to town in 2007. Jerry and Vernelle (Friesen) were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1982.
Jerry spent time volunteering in Fort Wayne, Ind. building houses for those in need. He was the manager of the fertilizer department for a local co-op and at Central Irrigation. Jerry enjoyed spending the majority of his life doing what he was most passionate about, which was farming on the family farm. He enjoyed fishing and old cars, especially the Ford Model T. Jerry was a member of the Stockham Community Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Vernelle of Henderson; his son, Jeffrey (Lindsay) Epp and their children Josie, Jacob, Cora, Ella and Daniel of Henderson; his son, Brent (Jocelyn) Epp and their daughter Anna of Weaubleau, Mo. and his sister, Nola Epp of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Galen and sister, Janet.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Stockham Community Church in Stockham, with the Reverends Paul Nauman and Rick Bartek officiating. The service will be live streamed at stockhamchurch.com/live/.
Inurnment will be at the Stockham Cemetery at a later date.
The family will be at Metz Mortuary in Henderson from 7 - 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 to greet friends and neighbors.
Memorials may be directed to the Stockham Community Church or the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.