Jody Darren Schall, age 58 of Gresham, NE died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born March 31, 1962 to Larry Dean and Phyllis (Adams) Schall in York, NE. Jody had previously worked for Monfort Meat Packing in Grand Island and Even Temp in Waco. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting. He was a Nascar and football fan. Jody was a jokester, always trying to make people laugh, and was the best brother and uncle.



Jody is survived by his siblings: Jeff (Julie) Schall of York, Teresa Aunkst of Benedict, Audrey Schneider of Grand Island, Joyce (Dale) Rhodes of Gresham, and Jay Schall of York. He is also survived by his very special nephew Ben Rhodes, along with several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Mike Aunkst, and nephew Korey Schall.



Private family services. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.



??Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary Messages will be given to the family.

Published by York News-Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.