Joel Edward Epp, age 86, of Henderson, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at Henderson. He was born Sept. 29, 1934 at Fairview, Okla. to Abraham and Eva (Just) Epp. On June 6, 1958 he was married to Beth Allyn Sander at First Christian Church in Seiling, Okla. Joel was an Elementary Psychometrist and Educator. He was a member of the Henderson Mennonite Brethren Church. He loved playing the organ/piano, painting and other forms of music.
He is survived by his wife, Beth of Henderson; his sons, David Epp, J (Lisa) Epp all of Henderson and Shawn (Bre) Epp of Canby, Ore.; grandchildren, Aaron (Katie) Epp of Whitewater, Kan., Caleb Epp of Henderson, Emmitt Epp and Ethan Epp both of Canby and great-grandson, Oliver Epp of Whitewater, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Norma Jean Eitzen, Verna Mae Reimer, Carol Voth and Betty Wichert.
A small family service will be held in Oklahoma at a later date. Memorials may be directed in lieu of plants and flowers to Tabor College. Cremation. No viewing or visitation at this time.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.