On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, John "Jake" M. Dixon IV, loving son and brother, passed away at his home in Campbell, Texas at age 27.

Jake was born in Guntersville, Ala. to John "Jack" M. Dixon III and Shelley (Mras) Dixon on June 20, 1993. In 1997 his family moved to Fairmont. Jake was a graduate of York High School in York.

Jake had a passion for music, tattoos, fast cars, guns, fishing and animals. As a child Jake would often go fishing with his grandfather, John Dixon Jr., and at the lake where his grandmother (Mimi) and grandfather (Poppy) lived in Guthrie, Ky. Jake's father, John, taught Jake how to play guitar at an early age. This led to him joining the band, Pandemik, with friends while he was still in high school. As Jake grew older his love for writing and playing music continued. He had acquired several precious guitars in his collection that he had desired for many years as his musical talent grew. When not fishing, making music or planning his next tattoo, Jake could be found adding performance racing parts to his Corvette. Jake had an extensive list of upgrades he had added to his Corvette in preparation to use it in the upcoming Texas 2K in Baytown, Texas.

Jake was well known for his musical and mechanical talents, his humor, his love for Corvettes, and the love and compassion he held for his family and friends. He would do anything he could to help family and friends when they were in need.

Jake was preceded in death by two of his grandfathers, John M. Dixon Jr. and Alvis "Poppy" Rochelle and his best friend, Todd Wilson. Jake is survived by his father Jack; his mother, Shelley; his sisters, Nikki Franks (Michael Franks), Heather Stahr (Tyler Stahr), Adry Dixon (Eli R.), Loriel Nimon (Brian Nimon) and Andriel Wilkerson; his brothers, Daniel Tate, Rushton Wilkerson, and Jarod Wilkerson; four nieces; four nephews; one grandfather; both grandmothers and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to York State Bank, Jake Dixon Memorial Fund.

A life celebration is planned for Jake's family and friends at his sister and brother-in-law's home at 2305 Road 8 Waco, NE 68460 on April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will also take place in Hopkinsville, Ky. at a later date for close family members and friends. We encourage everyone to remember the life Jake lived and how he touched those that met him.



Published by York News-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.