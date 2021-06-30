John William Harling, age 70, of York, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at York. He was born Feb. 14, 1951 at home in Louisville to Glen and Betty (Landers) Harling. John served his country in the United States Navy in Vietnam. John met his future wife Faye at her parent's restaurantar in Manilla, Philippines while he was stationed there aboard the USS Leeder. He was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and Faye thought he had a cute baby face and was very respectful. On July 23, 1973, they were married in Manilla, Philippines. Upon returning home to the United States, John worked for several years in metal fabrication for Chief Industries, and he attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.

He enjoyed playing pickle ball, tennis, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. John loved to travel driving all over the United States. In recent years they went to Yellowstone, Jamaica and took a cruise with his family to the Bahamas and most recently to Florida in May.

John is survived by his wife, Faye of York; daughters, Jill (Jeff) Gocke of York and Jessica (Rodney) Meade of Kansas City, Mo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron (Cheyanne) Gocke of Waco, Adrienne Gocke of Lincoln, Devynn and Londyn Meade both of Kansas City, Mo.; great-granddaughter, Kendall Gocke of Waco; sisters, Nancy (Vern) Dumond of Redfield, Ark., Stella Mitchell of Orchard, Colo. and Janice Manire of York and brother-in-law, Bill Williamsen York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Gwendolyn and brothers-in-law, Thomas Mitchell and Larry Manire

Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York, with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. There will be no viewing, as John has been cremated, but John's family will greet friends Monday evening from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary in York. Inurnment with military honors will follow at York's Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

