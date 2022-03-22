Joseph S. Bulin, 64, of Wallace, Michigan, passed away on March 17, 2022, at home. He was born on Jan. 23, 1958, to the late Ernest and MaryJane (Stephenson) Bulin in Menominee. Joe had been an over the road trucking for many years working for Joy Trucking, and later became a dispatcher. Before his illness several years ago, he was a forklift operator for Tyco. Joe's illness allowed him to spend the remainder of his years with his beloved German Shepard, "Keesha". She accompanied him everywhere and will now reside in a loving home herself. Joe was an avid fisherman, having traveled to Alaska for the fishing trip of a lifetime. His greatest disappointment in life, due to his illness, he had to give up his beloved motorcycle.

Joe is survived by his brother, John Bulin of York; his niece, Alicia Bulin of Long Beach, Calif. and nephew, Eric Bulin of Marinette.

Per Joe's wishes no services will be held. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Thielen Funeral Home of Wisconsin is assisting the family.







Published by York News-Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.