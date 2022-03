Judith Lee Widga 75, of Torrington, Wyo. passed away on June 5, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sutton on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at the Swede Plain Cemetery near Stromsburg at 3:30 p.m. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City will be handling the local services.



Published by York News-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.