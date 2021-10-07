Menu
Judy D. Blum
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Judy D. Blum, age 66 of York, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home. She was born July 11, 1955 in York to Marvin and Betty (Mitchell) Haack. On Dec. 15, 1979, she was united in marriage to David L. Blum in York.
Judy was the owner and hairdresser of The Hair Cellar in York. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, was a collector of many things, and enjoyed visiting with people.
She is survived by her husband, David Blum of York; sons, Cody Blum and Clay Blum of York; sister, Donna (David) Snodgrass of McCool Junction; brother, Mike (Anita) Haack of Osceola and Alan (Valerie) Haack of Roseville, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Ronald Blum of York, Reuben Blum of York and Rupert (Denise) Blum of Waco and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons and parents-in-law.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in York. The service will be livestreamed on Emmanuel Lutheran Church's website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com. Visitation will begin Monday from 1 - 8 p.m. at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.


Published by York News-Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ryan Dorcey and Hannah Greene
October 10, 2021
We are sending our sincere sympathies to all who loved Judy! She will be missed! You will be in our prayers.
Jay & Susan L. Leif
October 8, 2021
