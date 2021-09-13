Karen A. Smith, age 82 of York, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at York. She was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Mitchell, S.D. to Edward and Alice Olga (Claus) Anderson. Karen and Cleo Smith were united in marriage on Dec. 11, 1955 in Burke, S.D.
Karen was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She was a clerk at Deluxe Cleaners and also worked at Tropholz Bakery. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, dancing, crocheting and loved animals.
She is survived by her husband, Cleo of York and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and four sisters.
Graveside services and Inurnment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D. at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.