Kenneth Mayberry
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Kenneth L Mayberry was born Jan. 19, 1947, to Howard Wand Avis E Mayberry in Bloomfield and passed away Dec. 27, 2021, in Fairmont. He grew up in Niobrara. He and his family lived in the Devils Nest east of Niobrara until Ken was of school age when the family moved to the family farm west of Niobrara. He attended School District 84 until high school. He graduated from Niobrara High School in 1965, attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he then graduated from Western Nebraska Technical College in Scottsbluff in 1977.
Ken volunteered for the draft and entered the United States Army in 1968. He took basic training and Advanced Infantry training at Ft Lewis, Wash. He entered Warrant Officer Rotary Wing Flight School in November 1968 and graduated Aug. 26, 1969. After a brief assignment at Ft Benning Ga., he completed UH-1 Instructor Pilot training. He was assigned to Charlie Co, 158th Combat Assault Battalion, 101st Airborne Division and served as Aircraft Commander/Company Instructor Pilot at Camp Evans during his tour of duty in Vietnam 1970-71.
In 1972, he married Susan Westerman in Lincoln. Ken and Sue moved from Lincoln to Bradshaw in 1977, then to York in 1997. After a severe injury at home in 2016, he made his final home at Fairview Manor in Fairmont.
Survivors include Ken's wife, Sue of York; daughter, Shelli Mayberry of Evergreen, Colo.; son, John (Shana) Mayberry of York; grandchildren, McKenzie Mayberry and Jaydin Mayberry, both of York; granddog, Kali Mai of Evergreen Colo.; sister, Bonnie (Don) Paulsen of Niobrara; brothers, and sister-in-law, David Westerman of Cooper Landing, Ark., Joan Kennedy of Houston, Texas, James Westerman of Rapid City, S.D. and many nieces, nephews and cousins, a host of friends, and his flying fraternity brothers with whom he kept close in close contact, the Phoenix of Charlie Company.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church in Bradshaw. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at L'Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 2 - 4 p.m. at the mortuary.
Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Bradshaw United Methodist Church or to the Lighted Cross Fund at Fairview Manor.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jan
2
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Jan
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradshaw United Methodist Church
Bradshaw, NE
Jan
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
L'Eau Qui Court Cemetery
Niobrara, NE
Lots of fond memories - will down a beer in his honor. RIP Bro-in-law. RIP.
David L Westerman
Family
January 3, 2022
Ken was such a special spirit! His great laugh and chuckle will always be in our memories.
Mary Beth Millard Bassett and Roger Bassett
Friend
January 3, 2022
I was in Army flight school with Ken, Class 69-25. He was a source of humor and strength in the most difficult of times. A true friend and gentleman.
Kenneth Bunn
Friend
January 3, 2022
We were so sad to hear that Ken had passed. We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Fran and Carla Starck, Joyce and Bill Wolfkiel
Family
January 3, 2022
Bonnie and family we are so sorry for you loss...he was a wonderful man from a fantastic family. Will never forget all our terrific times as kids especially at your farm...Niobrara was a wonderful place to grow up..may the Lord help him find peace..We are currently in Texas so will miss the service (sorry)
Paul & Darlene (Hoffart) Mundt (Lincoln)
Friend
January 2, 2022
Terry Landenberger
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results