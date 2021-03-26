Kenneth Nordlund, age 91 of York, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Seward.

Ken is survived by daughter, Deborah (Robert) Feldman of York; son, Charles Kent (Bonnie) Nordlund of Corvallis, Ore.; grandchildren, Megan (Phil) Van De Velde of Papillion, Erin (Josh) Lullmann of Indianola, Iowa, Jennifer (Matt) Nold of Bremerton, Wash., Joseph Feldman of Omaha, Tim Nordlund of Corvallis, Ore. and great-grandchildren, Adam and Audrey Nold of Bremerton, Wash. and Gavin and Delaney Lullmann of Indianola, Iowa. He is also survived by brother, Harold (Judi) Nordlund; sister-in-law, Marjorie Schroeder, and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. and Hannah Nordlund; wife, Mary Ellen and son, Kenneth Hal Nordlund.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, York. His services will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Private family inurnment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at York Country Club following the Mass. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks highly encouraged at the Mass and during the reception.

Memorials may be designated to St. Joseph's Church in York, CASA for York County, or York Community Foundation.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements





Published by York News-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.