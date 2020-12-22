Lars Pedersen, of Superior, was welcomed into the world on Nov. 20, 1929 to Lars and Leta Pedersen on the family farm north of Hardy. He courageously lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 18 at the VA Hospital in Grand Island.
Lars was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church near Ruskin. He attended Beach School District 44 and graduated from Hardy High in 1947.
In early 1951 he joined the U.S. Navy for four years and spent three cruises to Korea serving on the Aircraft Carrier USS Essex. While on board he worked on the catapults where he invented a device on the shuttle to make launches faster and safer. He flew by helicopter to other aircraft carriers to instruct proper use of this new device.
Lars met the love of his life Bonnie Warneking in Guide Rock at a dance in 1955 and she became his wife on Jan. 3, 1956. They moved to Colorado where he became a furniture and cabinet maker until 1961 when he returned to farm and retired on a farm north of Superior.
Lars worked hard and served endlessly at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hardy, the American Legion and various community events.
He is survived by his sons, Dan and wife Nancy of Benedict and David of Hardy; daughter, Carlie of Moon Township, Pa.; grandchildren, Matt of Benedict, Amber and husband Dustin Monson of Superior, Shane of Superior and Andrew and Fiancé Stacy of Wexford, Pa.; great-grandson's Liam and Lincoln; brother, Rex and wife Luz of Las Vegas; a very long list of sister-in-law's, nieces and nephews and all those wonderful coffee buddies and card party friends.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020 at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin. Pastor Lori Kitzing will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday with the family present to greet callers from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Superior. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the Hardy American Legion or the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
Williams Funeral Home of Superior is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.