Leo G. Deprez, age 92 of York, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Lincoln. He was born on May 9, 1929 to August and Catherine (Schneider) Deprez in McCook. He had served his country as a member of the United States Army. On July 24, 1957, Leo was united in marriage to Kathleen Oschner in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union, three children were born: Randy, Karen, and Kevin.
Leo worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads as a maintenance foreman. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. He loved gardening and walking, and finding things to do around the house.
He is survived by his children: Randy (Suzanne) Deprez of Omaha, Karen (Mike) Smith of Lincoln and Kevin Deprez of Omaha; grandchildren: Joshua Smith of Bismarck, N.D., Timothy Smith of Lincoln, Ryan (Becca) Deprez of Omaha, and Scott Deprez of Omaha, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; six brothers: August, Harold, Joe, John, Hank and Paul and one sister Katherine.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 2 p.m, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverends John Sullivan and Ken Borowiak officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. A rosary will be said at 5 p.m., Wednesday at Metz Chapel. Family will greet friends following the rosary. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School or to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.