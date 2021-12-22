Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leo Deprez
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Leo G. Deprez, age 92 of York, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Lincoln. He was born on May 9, 1929 to August and Catherine (Schneider) Deprez in McCook. He had served his country as a member of the United States Army. On July 24, 1957, Leo was united in marriage to Kathleen Oschner in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union, three children were born: Randy, Karen, and Kevin.
Leo worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads as a maintenance foreman. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. He loved gardening and walking, and finding things to do around the house.
He is survived by his children: Randy (Suzanne) Deprez of Omaha, Karen (Mike) Smith of Lincoln and Kevin Deprez of Omaha; grandchildren: Joshua Smith of Bismarck, N.D., Timothy Smith of Lincoln, Ryan (Becca) Deprez of Omaha, and Scott Deprez of Omaha, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; six brothers: August, Harold, Joe, John, Hank and Paul and one sister Katherine.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 2 p.m, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverends John Sullivan and Ken Borowiak officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. A rosary will be said at 5 p.m., Wednesday at Metz Chapel. Family will greet friends following the rosary. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School or to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Dec
22
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
York , NE
Dec
23
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
east of York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Condolences. Remember the good times you shared.
Brad willms
December 24, 2021
Randy, I'm so sorry to hear about your Father. My deepest condolences and prayers for healing as you navigate through these difficult times.
Lisa Horn
Work
December 23, 2021
Orion Advisor Technology
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results