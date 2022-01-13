Leonard E. Hoskins passed away on January 11, 2022, but that's not the story. The story is in how he lived his 85 years. Len's passion in life was helping others achieve their potential. That passion was on display as he raised his children, coached youth sports, in his over 50 years of service with Boy Scouts, the grade school children he volunteered to help read, and his 20 years spent on the York Library Board. It can also be seen in the way he was always active in service organizations: Jaycees, Lions, Sertoma and the Masonic Lodge, leading clubs at both the local and state levels.
A lifelong newspaperman, Len did it all during his career, from carrying papers as a boy, to running the presses during high school, to writing stories and selling ads. His greatest joy in the business was the many years he spent as a sportswriter. Getting paid to go watch sports and then telling stories about what he'd seen was about as good as life could get for him. He continued writing and publishing historical pieces well into his seventies.
Len was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard F. and Marjorie (Cordell) Hoskins and his wife, Jeanette (Rutledge). He is survived by his sister, Carol Barrett (Gary); four children, Jodi Larkin (Andy), Randy Hoskins (Velvet), Susan Beauchamp (Jeff) and Deb Stuchlik (Greg). He also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in York with the Reverend Mike Eickhoff officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, with the family greeting friends from 1-3 p.m., all at the Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Kilgore Memorial Library in York, or York Relay For Life
