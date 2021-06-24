Menu
LeRoy Buresh
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE
LeRoy E. Buresh went home to Jesus on June 19, 2021, at the age of 82 after a brief illness.
LeRoy was born to Edward and Iola on Feb. 26, 1939, in Stromsburg and graduated from Gresham High School in 1957.
After serving in the United States Air Force LeRoy worked for BD Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems in Columbus. Upon retiring he moved to Lincoln to be closer to his family. LeRoy enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events. He also enjoyed being on his acreage, especially mowing the grass with his tractor. Even though LeRoy said he wasn't good at golf he sure enjoyed playing it! His latest passion was volunteering for Food Net, an organization trying to stop the waste of food and provide for those in need.
Join us in remembering the life of LeRoy on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior St., Lincoln. Casual attire.
Private interment will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Stromsburg Cemetery in Stromsburg.
We ask in lieu of flowers; memorials be made to the family for future designation or donate to your favorite charity.
LeRoy is survived by sons, Terry (Marla) Buresh and Steve (Kimberly) Buresh; grandchildren, Christina (Sean) Amos, Jessica (Jon) Winkelman, Nathan (Caitlin), David, Joshua (Lauren), Caleb (fiance Faith Arensdorf); bonus grandchildren, Katy Martin, Erin Martin, Karly (Torry) Taylor and 14 great-grandchildren. LeRoy is also survived by siblings, Ed (Carol) Buresh, Norma (Gene) Miller, Karen (Byron) Swanson and Rick (Judy) Buresh.

Published by York News-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
My Sympathy to you Steve, Kim and family. You look a lot like your Dad, Steve. My prayers, thoughts and Christian love are with you. May our God be with you. Carolyn
Carolyn Potts
Friend
June 25, 2021
My prayers are with you, Uncle Lee will be missed, May the memories keep you at peace. In remembrance, Camie Simpkins Kroeger
Camie Kroeger
June 23, 2021
