LeRoy E. Buresh went home to Jesus on June 19, 2021, at the age of 82 after a brief illness.
LeRoy was born to Edward and Iola on Feb. 26, 1939, in Stromsburg and graduated from Gresham High School in 1957.
After serving in the United States Air Force LeRoy worked for BD Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems in Columbus. Upon retiring he moved to Lincoln to be closer to his family. LeRoy enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events. He also enjoyed being on his acreage, especially mowing the grass with his tractor. Even though LeRoy said he wasn't good at golf he sure enjoyed playing it! His latest passion was volunteering for Food Net, an organization trying to stop the waste of food and provide for those in need.
Join us in remembering the life of LeRoy on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1621 Superior St., Lincoln. Casual attire.
Private interment will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Stromsburg Cemetery in Stromsburg.
We ask in lieu of flowers; memorials be made to the family for future designation or donate to your favorite charity
.
LeRoy is survived by sons, Terry (Marla) Buresh and Steve (Kimberly) Buresh; grandchildren, Christina (Sean) Amos, Jessica (Jon) Winkelman, Nathan (Caitlin), David, Joshua (Lauren), Caleb (fiance Faith Arensdorf); bonus grandchildren, Katy Martin, Erin Martin, Karly (Torry) Taylor and 14 great-grandchildren. LeRoy is also survived by siblings, Ed (Carol) Buresh, Norma (Gene) Miller, Karen (Byron) Swanson and Rick (Judy) Buresh.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.