Lois I. Winquest, age 88 of York, NE died Tuesday, March 15, 2021 at York. She was born September 21, 1932 at Almena, KS to M. Wesley and Velma (Robison) Cox. She graduated from Almena Rural High School in 1950. She then went to work for Brewster Clinic and Hospital in Holdrege, NE. She then met the love of her life Leslie Winquest and were married on December 10, 1950 at Almena.
They lived on a farm north of Holdrege until 1954 when they retired from farming. Leslie then joined a company that manufactured concrete silos joining their crew until 1958 when they settled in York.
Lois was a member of the East Avenue United Methodist Church and then later joined the First United Methodist Church both in York. She was an active member serving in many positions. Lois was employed at First National Bank in York for over 29 years. After her retirement from the bank, she joined the York Senior Center serving on its board for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Winquest of Prescott Valley, AZ, Ron Winquest of York; Rex Winquest of Littleton, CO; and her daughter Catherine (David) Julius of Sandy, UT. Her grandchildren include, Lisa (Brett) Carlisle of Sandy, UT; Leslie (Becca) Sanders of Langlois OR; Shawn (Kristen) Winquest of Omaha; Theresa Winquest of Prescott Valley, AZ; Michael Winquest of York; Mallory (Alex) Bailey of Waverly; Morgan Winquest of Waverly; Brother Martin (Darian) Cox of Amherst.
Her great Grandchildren, Joshua Sanders of Sandy, UT; Leah Sanders of Langlois, OR; Jordan Winquest of Omaha; Nicholas Winquest of Omaha; Parker Friedrichsen of York; Jakson Christen of Waverly; Carson Bailey of Waverly; Harley Bee and Garrett Winquest of Prescott Valley, AZ; Rome and Riggs Carlisle of Sandy, UT.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leslie, son Paul; daughter-in-law Betsy Winquest; grandson Jordan Martin Winquest; her brother David E. Cox; Sister-in-laws, Marietta "Liz" Cox; Doris Cox; and Son-in-law David Julius.
Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, March 22, 2021 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. Inurnment will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Beautify Greenwood Cemetery York or to the family for later designation. No viewing or visitation as it was Lois's wish to be cremated.
Lois's memorial service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.
COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with masks suggested.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.