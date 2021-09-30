Menu
Louis R. Blum
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Louis R. Blum, age 64, of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in Omaha. Louis was born on Oct. 12, 1956 to Berdine Mae (Brackhan) Blum Carpenter. He was baptized on Nov. 4, 1956 and confirmed May 17, 1970.
Louis is survived by his daughter, Hannah Blum; siblings, Ric (Kathy) Blum, Pam Lillich, Theresa (Dan) Peters, Cheryl (Jim) Kershaw, Jim (Pat) Carpenter; many nieces and nephews and special friends, Terry Edmunds and Louann Bieck.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis William Blum; mother, Berdine; stepfather, Dewey Wayne Carpenter; son, Louis Wade Krasser; brother-in-law, Gary Lillich; nephews and many friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. It was Louis's wish to be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Private family inurnment at a later time.

Published by York News-Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
York, NE
