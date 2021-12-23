Magnild "Maggie" N. Berry, age 89 of Henderson, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Henderson. She was born Sept. 30, 1932 at Kindred, N.D. to Edward and Myrtle (Gram) Otterson. On Dec. 15, 1951 she was married to Dranon "Roy" Berry in North Dakota. She was formerly a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Scott City, Kan. She enjoyed making crafts, crocheting, ceramics, cooking and canning for her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Seng of McCool Jct.; granddaughter, Nichole (Jamen) Hall of Seward; great-grandchildren, Dathen, Evan and Brielle Hall all of Seward and her siblings, Allen Otterson of Moorehead, Minn., Annette Larson of Fargo, N.D. and Elaine LeClaire of Carson City, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Orel Otterson, Burnette Otterson, Loyce Overland, Marvin Otterson and Ralph Otterson.
Private family services to be held at a later date. Maggie has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be sent to her family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.