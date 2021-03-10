Menu
Margaret Ann Stevens
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE
Margaret Ann Stevens, 80, of Exeter, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Fairmont. She was born on Nov. 16, 1940 in Exeter to Aloyius and Margaret (Harre) Allwelt.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter with Father Brendan Kelly officiating. A Rosary service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter. Graveside services will take place at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 3 – 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter. Memorials may be directed to Fairview Manor. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
