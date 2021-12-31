Margie Miller,77, of Gretna, recently passed away in Omaha, on Dec. 25, 2021.
She was born in York on Feb. 19, 1944. .
She was preceded in death by her parents, Del P. and Lucille H. Kuntzelman (Cook); sister, Janice K. VerMaas and niece, Jeri Sue Zwiebel.
She is survived by her children, Jeana James, Christopher M. Meehan, Timothy E. (Audra) Meehan and Wendy A. (Rob) Bennett; grandchildren, Derek, Josh, Jake (Maria), Joe, Chris, Matt, Caleb and Micaela; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaeli, Shaeli, Baeli, Michael, Noah, Aiden and Lennon J.; nephew, Jeff Zwiebel and a host of other loving family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials may be directed to her daughter, Wendy Bennett, 6523 N 78th Street, Omaha NE 68122. Family will designate memorials to a church at a later date.
