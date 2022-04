Margie Miller,77, of Gretna, recently passed away in Omaha, on Dec. 25, 2021.She was born in York on Feb. 19, 1944. .She was preceded in death by her parents, Del P. and Lucille H. Kuntzelman (Cook); sister, Janice K. VerMaas and niece, Jeri Sue Zwiebel.She is survived by her children, Jeana James, Christopher M. Meehan, Timothy E. (Audra) Meehan and Wendy A. (Rob) Bennett; grandchildren, Derek, Josh, Jake (Maria), Joe, Chris, Matt, Caleb and Micaela; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaeli, Shaeli, Baeli, Michael, Noah, Aiden and Lennon J.; nephew, Jeff Zwiebel and a host of other loving family and friends.Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials may be directed to her daughter, Wendy Bennett, 6523 N 78th Street, Omaha NE 68122. Family will designate memorials to a church at a later date.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. – Gretna Chapel – 11710 Standing Stone – Gretna, NE – 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com