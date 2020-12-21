It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marjorie Dickey wish to announce her passing on Dec. 19, 2020. Marjorie was born on Dec. 17, 1934 to Carl and Leah (Swank) Striggow in Exeter. She attended Exeter High School. After graduating, she met and married James Robert Dickey of Waco. They were married in Exeter on Dec 4, 1953.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long-time CNA-RA of the Hearthstone in York, achieving employee of the month. She enjoyed taking care of the residents of the Hearthstone, until her retirement due to health issues.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Dickey of Lincoln, Russell Dickey and significant other Mary Battreall of York, Lisa (Jerry) Kinney of Lincoln and Douglas Dickey of York; sister, Mary Striggow of Lincoln, sister-in-law Brenda Striggow of Hebron, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son; her parents; two sisters and two brothers.
Services are pending until after the holidays. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmotuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.