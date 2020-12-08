Menu
York News-Times
Marjorie L Postma
Marjorie L. Postma, 91, of Lincoln, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include son, Steven Postma of Gretna; daughters, Barbara Driewer of Bradshaw and Sheila Unzicker of Omaha; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Gianna Women's Homes.
Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
