Martha L. Friesen
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
936 N Main St
Henderson, NE
Martha L. Friesen, age 100 of Fargo, N.D. died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Fargo. She was born Jan. 11, 1921 at Henderson to George and Anna (Dick) Klippenstein. Martha married Allen M. Friesen on Oct. 15, 1943. She was a longtime bank teller in Henderson at Henderson State Bank and was a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Martha is survived by four children: Charles (Pat) Friesen of Lincoln; Stuart (Joan Cromwell) Friesen also of Lincoln; Connie (Robert) Jones of Fargo, N.D. and Ross (Faith) Friesen of Lawrence, Kan. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Lois Klippenstein of Fullerton, Calif. and Betty Klippenstein of Goshen, Ind.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and five brothers: Elmer (Andy), Harvey, Donald, Ervin and LeRoy.
Graveside services will be held at 9:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery north of Henderson. Memorial services will follow at 10 a.m. at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. The family requests those attending the service to wear masks. Her service will be livestreamed on the church's website at http://bethesdamc.org/. Memorials may be directed to the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park. Condolences may be directed to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Church
Henderson, NE
Sep
25
Graveside service
9:15a.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery
north of Henderson, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
