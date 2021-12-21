Maxine Bergen, age 78, of Henderson, passed away Dec. 17, 2021 in Andover, Kan.
She was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., to John (Jack) and Elsie Doell. She was united in
marriage to Kenneth Bergen on May 20, 1962. The union was blessed with two children,
Kimberly and Keith.
Maxine will be remembered for her love of quilting and sewing and for the many lives she
touched. She enjoyed getting to know people through her work and took a genuine interest in
their lives. She sewed quilts for babies; hemmed and let out pants for growing children; tailored
suits for teenagers' first proms; sewed countless bridesmaid dresses; made memory quilts for
parents and grandparents; and the list goes on. Maxine's quilts raised hundreds of dollars for
charity every year at the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale. She enjoyed quilting with her
daughter Kim and participating in various quilt guilds where she helped teach many novice
quilters.
Together with her husband, Ken, Maxine was an active member of Bethesda Mennonite Church
all her life. Maxine taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and participated on many
committees. Ken and Maxine enjoyed traveling, golfing and working together. They will be
remembered for their years at the Galaway Creek Golf Course and for developing a townhouse
community next to the golf course. Maxine enjoyed time spent with her siblings. She had a
special love for children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking the grandkids swimming and
biking around Henderson. She will also be remembered as an avid golfer, bowler, swimmer and
gardener. Most of all, she will be remembered for her big heart and playful spirit.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Bergen. Left to cherish Maxine's memory is
her daughter, Kim Hull of Andover, Kan.; son, Keith (Gretchen) Bergen of Granby, Colo.; four
grandchildren, Lauren Hull of Lincoln; Robyn Hull of Andover, Kan. and Jayden and Henry
Bergen of Boulder and Granby, Colo. She is fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers:
Marlis Nickel of Newton, Kan.; Melvah Emerson of Wichita, Kan.; Marvin Doell of Henderson;
Milford Doell (Shar) of Henderson and many nieces and nephews. Maxine was preceded in
death by her brothers-in-law, Jerry Nickel and Lee Emerson and her parents, John (Jack) and
Elsie Doell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Dec, 27, 2021 at Bethesda Mennonite Church
in Henderson from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be
made to the Alzheimer's Association
. www.alz.org/nebraska/donate
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.