Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maxine Bergen
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Maxine Bergen, age 78, of Henderson, passed away Dec. 17, 2021 in Andover, Kan.
She was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., to John (Jack) and Elsie Doell. She was united in
marriage to Kenneth Bergen on May 20, 1962. The union was blessed with two children,
Kimberly and Keith.
Maxine will be remembered for her love of quilting and sewing and for the many lives she
touched. She enjoyed getting to know people through her work and took a genuine interest in
their lives. She sewed quilts for babies; hemmed and let out pants for growing children; tailored
suits for teenagers' first proms; sewed countless bridesmaid dresses; made memory quilts for
parents and grandparents; and the list goes on. Maxine's quilts raised hundreds of dollars for
charity every year at the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale. She enjoyed quilting with her
daughter Kim and participating in various quilt guilds where she helped teach many novice
quilters.
Together with her husband, Ken, Maxine was an active member of Bethesda Mennonite Church
all her life. Maxine taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and participated on many
committees. Ken and Maxine enjoyed traveling, golfing and working together. They will be
remembered for their years at the Galaway Creek Golf Course and for developing a townhouse
community next to the golf course. Maxine enjoyed time spent with her siblings. She had a
special love for children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking the grandkids swimming and
biking around Henderson. She will also be remembered as an avid golfer, bowler, swimmer and
gardener. Most of all, she will be remembered for her big heart and playful spirit.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Bergen. Left to cherish Maxine's memory is
her daughter, Kim Hull of Andover, Kan.; son, Keith (Gretchen) Bergen of Granby, Colo.; four
grandchildren, Lauren Hull of Lincoln; Robyn Hull of Andover, Kan. and Jayden and Henry
Bergen of Boulder and Granby, Colo. She is fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers:
Marlis Nickel of Newton, Kan.; Melvah Emerson of Wichita, Kan.; Marvin Doell of Henderson;
Milford Doell (Shar) of Henderson and many nieces and nephews. Maxine was preceded in
death by her brothers-in-law, Jerry Nickel and Lee Emerson and her parents, John (Jack) and
Elsie Doell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Dec, 27, 2021 at Bethesda Mennonite Church
in Henderson from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be
made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org/nebraska/donate

Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Church
Henderson, NE
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our thoughts & condolences to Kim, Keith & their families, I´ll always remember Maxine for her big smile, her homemade monster cookies & her sewing room, still have a sleeping bag she made for my dad & Jessie´s beautiful wedding dress, so many fond memories, prayers to everyone!
Matt Bergen
December 26, 2021
Kim & Keith and families, I graduated with your mother. I remember her as a vivacious individual. At one time we took a test to determine our aptitude for a career choice. I remember that her test results showed a high degree of mechanical skills and that she should consider being a mechanic. Maybe, those skills made her the expert quilter she became. My most sincere condolences to you and your families.
STANLEY PETERS
School
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results