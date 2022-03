Maxine Bergen, age 78, of Henderson, passed away Dec. 17, 2021 in Andover, Kan.She was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., to John (Jack) and Elsie Doell. She was united inmarriage to Kenneth Bergen on May 20, 1962. The union was blessed with two children,Kimberly and Keith.Maxine will be remembered for her love of quilting and sewing and for the many lives shetouched. She enjoyed getting to know people through her work and took a genuine interest intheir lives. She sewed quilts for babies; hemmed and let out pants for growing children; tailoredsuits for teenagers' first proms; sewed countless bridesmaid dresses; made memory quilts forparents and grandparents; and the list goes on. Maxine's quilts raised hundreds of dollars forcharity every year at the Nebraska Mennonite Relief Sale. She enjoyed quilting with herdaughter Kim and participating in various quilt guilds where she helped teach many novicequilters.Together with her husband, Ken, Maxine was an active member of Bethesda Mennonite Churchall her life. Maxine taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and participated on manycommittees. Ken and Maxine enjoyed traveling, golfing and working together. They will beremembered for their years at the Galaway Creek Golf Course and for developing a townhousecommunity next to the golf course. Maxine enjoyed time spent with her siblings. She had aspecial love for children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking the grandkids swimming andbiking around Henderson. She will also be remembered as an avid golfer, bowler, swimmer andgardener. Most of all, she will be remembered for her big heart and playful spirit.Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Bergen. Left to cherish Maxine's memory isher daughter, Kim Hull of Andover, Kan.; son, Keith (Gretchen) Bergen of Granby, Colo.; fourgrandchildren, Lauren Hull of Lincoln; Robyn Hull of Andover, Kan. and Jayden and HenryBergen of Boulder and Granby, Colo. She is fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers:Marlis Nickel of Newton, Kan.; Melvah Emerson of Wichita, Kan.; Marvin Doell of Henderson;Milford Doell (Shar) of Henderson and many nieces and nephews. Maxine was preceded indeath by her brothers-in-law, Jerry Nickel and Lee Emerson and her parents, John (Jack) andElsie Doell.A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Dec, 27, 2021 at Bethesda Mennonite Churchin Henderson from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions bemade to the Alzheimer's Association