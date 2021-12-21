Kim & Keith and families, I graduated with your mother. I remember her as a vivacious individual. At one time we took a test to determine our aptitude for a career choice. I remember that her test results showed a high degree of mechanical skills and that she should consider being a mechanic. Maybe, those skills made her the expert quilter she became. My most sincere condolences to you and your families.

STANLEY PETERS School December 23, 2021