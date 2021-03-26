Menu
Melvin G Preslicka
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Melvin G. Preslicka of York, passed away March 24, 2021 at York. He was born Feb. 9, 1948 in Scottsbluff to Margaret and Stan Preslicka. He was the father of four children: Allan of Bradshaw, Stan of York, Eric of York, and Charmel Howard of Fargo, N.D. and grandfather of five: Alex of Bradshaw, Michala (Jacob) Yott of Kansas City, Ashton (Ashley) of York and Preston and Keenan Howard of Fargo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ervin. Survivors include his children, three sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday March 29, 2021 at Metz Chapel. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, Bradshaw. Memorials may be directed to the family, in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Mar
29
Service
10:00a.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Metz Mortuary
3 Entries
very sorry to hear of his passing and my thoughts and prays are with you all in his time of passing
Tara North
March 31, 2021
My sympathy and prayers go out to Mel´s family. We were friends in high school.
Pam (VanOstrand) Noble
March 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss,I didn´t know Melvin but my good friend Prosper would talk about him when every we spoke,Pros sure did love him
Richard Deveney
March 29, 2021
