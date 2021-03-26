Melvin G. Preslicka of York, passed away March 24, 2021 at York. He was born Feb. 9, 1948 in Scottsbluff to Margaret and Stan Preslicka. He was the father of four children: Allan of Bradshaw, Stan of York, Eric of York, and Charmel Howard of Fargo, N.D. and grandfather of five: Alex of Bradshaw, Michala (Jacob) Yott of Kansas City, Ashton (Ashley) of York and Preston and Keenan Howard of Fargo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ervin. Survivors include his children, three sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday March 29, 2021 at Metz Chapel. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, Bradshaw. Memorials may be directed to the family, in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.
