Michael 'Mike' Garhart

York resident, 51

Michael "Mike" Garhart, age 51, of York, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born April 9, 1969 in Henderson to George and Beulah (Cloyd) Garhart. Mike is a retired inspector at Hamilton Sundstrand in York. He enjoyed anything to do with trains and model railroading, gaming, renaissance festivals and was a past member of DeMolay. He especially enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July.

Mike is survived by his mother, Beulah of York; brothers, Rodney (Mary) Garhart of York and Jerry (Fatiha) Garhart of Kenitra, Morocco. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl (Wayne) Sackschewsky of York, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery following services. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or to the Diabetes Foundation.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements