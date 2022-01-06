Mildred E. Brown, age 102 of York, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in York. She was born on March 17, 1919 to Benjamin and Agnes (Peterson) Dickey on a farm near Utica. She attended country school, and then graduated from Utica High School.
Mildred served our country as a member of the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) from 1944-1946, during World War II, as a clerk typist. On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to Neal W. Brown in York. To this union, one daughter, Julie K. Brown, was born.
She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church and also belonged to the Martin Luther Home Society and York County ARC. She worked as the Clerk in the York County Treasurer's Office for 23 years, and had been employed at First National Bank in York. She was a resident of York since 1949.
Mildred is survived by her sister-in-law, Laura Dickey of Aurora; nieces, nephews and special friend, Kerri Naber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neal Brown; daughter, Julie Brown; brothers, Harold, Henry and William Dickey and sisters, Florence Genz and Mae Landenberger.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will follow at Utica Cemetery, Utica. Public visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.