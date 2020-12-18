Nettie Marsh Clark, age 95, died Dec. 11, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on June 16, 1925 to Ernest George Marsh Sr. and Pearlie Hilton Marsh in Wheelock, Texas. After high school she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Navy Department from 1942 to 1946. She met her future husband Warren Clark there in 1943 and they were married in 1944. Following the war, they moved to Warren's hometown of York. Nettie served as president and other offices in the PTA, Meals on Wheels, York Sharks Swim Team, Greenwood Cemetery Board and BPO Does. She attended nursing school at Lincoln's Bryan Hospital and became an LPN in 1965. Nettie enjoyed nursing many years at the Henderson Community Hospital. Nettie and Warren moved to Lincoln in 2002, where she continued her love of playing bridge. She took delight in dreaming up unusual costumes with her daughter to wear at PEO Halloween parties to confound her PEO sisters. Nettie volunteered many years at Madonna and Bryan West Hospital. Always a loving and caring wife, mom and grandma, Nettie took great joy in family activities, whether babysitting, attending school events, competitions, dance recitals, or plays. She especially enjoyed the annual summer musicals at Pinewood Bowl. She loved being a Texan and traveling to Texas for family reunions where she became the family historian. She was the last of 10 siblings and a great generation that will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Clark and grandsons, Adam and Gabe Korn and nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include her sons, Richard (Cathy) Clark of Kingwood, Texas, Robert (Liz) Clark of Wilber and daughter, Connie (Bob) Bergman of Lincoln; grandchildren, Shawn (Donyle) Clark, Sarah (Paul) Kemp and Courtney (Tony) Piccoli; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Nettie was a much loved member of our organization for seventy-one years. Even after moving to Lincoln, she continued to support our Drove and we always looked forward to the cheery notes she included when sending in dues or a donation. Such a fun, spunky lady - her sister Does will certainly miss her. If possible, please e-mail our secretary at [email protected] when arrangements are finalized.
York Drove #7 BPO Does
January 28, 2021
I had the pleasure of being her hairstylist for years at The Hair Lounge! I absolutely loved that woman! She was quite the spitfire! Her soul was made of gold. Sending love and prayers to loved ones.
Ashley Heiser
December 21, 2020
Nettie was very kind and welcoming to me when we moved to york.