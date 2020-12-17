Nettie Marsh Clark, age 95, died Dec. 11, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on June 16, 1925 to Ernest George Marsh Sr. and Pearlie Hilton Marsh in Wheelock, Texas.

After high school she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Navy Department from 1942 to 1946. She met her future husband Warren Clark there in 1943 and they were married in 1944.

Following the war, they moved to Warren's hometown of York. Nettie served as president and other offices in the PTA, Meals on Wheels, York Sharks Swim Team, Greenwood Cemetery Board and BPO Does. She attended nursing school at Lincoln's Bryan Hospital and became an LPN in 1965. Nettie enjoyed nursing many years at the Henderson Community Hospital.

Nettie and Warren moved to Lincoln in 2002, where she continued her love of playing bridge. She took delight in dreaming up unusual costumes with her daughter to wear at PEO Halloween parties to confound her PEO sisters. Nettie volunteered many years at Madonna and Bryan West Hospital.

Always a loving and caring wife, mom and grandma, Nettie took great joy in family activities, whether babysitting, attending school events, competitions, dance recitals, or plays. She especially enjoyed the annual summer musicals at Pinewood Bowl.

She loved being a Texan and traveling to Texas for family reunions where she became the family historian. She was the last of 10 siblings and a great generation that will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Clark and grandsons, Adam and Gabe Korn and nine brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons, Richard (Cathy) Clark of Kingwood, Texas, Robert (Liz) Clark of Wilber and daughter, Connie (Bob) Bergman of Lincoln; grandchildren, Shawn (Donyle) Clark, Sarah (Paul) Kemp and Courtney (Tony) Piccoli; 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.



Published by York News-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.