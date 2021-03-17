Pamela "Pam" L. Ratzlaff, age 66, of Benedict, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Benedict. She was born May 7, 1954 in Stromsburg to Albert and Lois (Doremus) Cross. On July 21, 1972, Pam was united in marriage to Sandy Ratzlaff in York.
Pam worked for 35 years as a Wal-Mart Associate. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing and crafts. She especially enjoyed her pets and spending time with her grandchildren.
Pam is survived by her husband, Sandy of Benedict; children, Mick (Jill) Ratzlaff of Smithville, Mo., Abby (Dave) Pecha of Elkhorn and Travis (Michelle) Ratzlaff of Kansas City, Mo. Her grandchildren include: Caitlin and Calley Ratzlaff of Kansas City, Mo., Hadley Ratzlaff of Smithville, Mo. and Ethan Pecha of Elkhorn. She is also survived by her sister, Sonnie (Dick) Vavrina of Edmond, Okla.; brother, Lanny (Monica) Cross of York; brother-in-law, Ron Ratzlaff of York and sister-in-law, Jackie Kaspari of Lincoln, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Allan.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York. Private family inurnment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, west of Benedict. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.
Pam's service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.
COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with masks suggested.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
