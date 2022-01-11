Patricia Ann Regier, age 84 of Henderson, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Henderson. She was born on January 16, 1937 to Abraham P. and Ann (Janzen) Ratzlaff in rural Henderson. On October 28, 1958, Patricia was united in marriage to Levi Regier in Henderson.
Patricia was a clerk at the Henderson Post Office for several years. She was a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson, where she belonged to Mission Circles and Singspiration. She was also a member of the 3L Friendship Club, enjoyed playing cards, and traveling the USA on motorcycle. Most important to Patricia was her family and her passion for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Mary) Regier of Henderson; daughter, Dawn (Alan) Schaldecker of Grafton; grandchildren, Justin (Molly) Regier of Lake Tomahawk, Wis., Kenda (Aaron) Fink of Adams, Alyssa Benson of Mason City, Iowa, Stacy Russeff of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Ethan (fiancé Elizabeth Zoucha) Schaldecker of McCool Junction, Seth Schaldecker of Columbus and Luke Schaldecker of Fort Collins and six great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, Ragene "Jim" (Marcene) Ratzlaff of Henderson; sister, Maxine Regier of York and sister, Carol (Ron) Thomas of Henderson and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Shirley Ratzlaff; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Regier and grandson, Kevin Bayer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Burial will follow in the Mennonite Buller Cemetery, southeast of Henderson. Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. on Wednesday, with family greeting friends from 7-9 p.m. at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, Henderson is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.