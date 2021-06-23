Regina Eileen Wittgren, age 94, was called to her Heavenly Home on June 19, 2021. Eileen was born to John and Eva (Conway) Crowdell on May 22, 1927. She was united in marriage to Wayne Wittgren on Feb. 10, 1948. To this union three children were born, Sherry Jean, Victoria Jo and Terry Wayne.
Eileen graduated from Benedict High School and lived her entire life in the Benedict area. She worked many years at the Holland House Cafe in York and later was employed by Nebraskaland Glass, Fowler's Clothing, Boyers and Beins drug stores in York. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, and crocheting, but most of all, enjoyed any activities that involved her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her children, Sherry (Frank) Delgado of Moses Lake, Wash.; Vicky (late Gary) Nienhueser and Terry (Jeanette) Wittgren of Benedict; grandchildren, Frank (Sundae) Delgado, Kyla (Clayton) Powell, Carmen Delgado, Jessica (Dustin) Gerber and Anthony Delgado, all from the Washington state area, Corey (Ellison) Nienhueser of Stromsburg, Craig (Dawn) Nienhueser of Benedict, Amy (Mike) Williams of Arcadia and Travis (Lorelei) Nienhueser of St. Joseph, Mo., Nathan (Lisa) Wittgren of Elkhorn, Reggie (Chelsea) of
Palmyra, Kelsey (Pat) Nathan of Omaha and Kit Wittgren of Benedict; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren with a new great-great-granddaughter due in July. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Celiece Crowdell of Benedict along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; son-in-law, Gary Nienhueser; brother, Jack Crowdell and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Bonnie Wittgren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-8 p.m. at the mortuary. Regina's funeral service will be webcast live on Emmanuel Lutheran Church's website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com/
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.