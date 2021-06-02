Richard "Rich" Steven Jones, age 66, of McCool Jct., died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at York. He was born Feb. 22, 1955 in Lincoln and later adopted by Dale and JoAnn (Rosenberger) LeBaron. Rich loved the Boston Celtics basketball team, Diet Pepsi, was an avid Husker fan and spending time with his family. Spending time with his family and friends was very important to Rich as he was always willing to help. He was not afraid to overcome any challenge.
He is survived by his family including, JT and Naomi Scheerer-Hamm and their children, Zaydan and Brynnlee, Janine Scheerer-Hamm, AJ and Mataia Scheerer-Hamm, Tori Sheerer-Hamm, Jeanette Mack and Megan Zauha all of McCool Jct, Tera Stokebrand of York and Michelle Lemke of York.
Many other Mosaic and Region V friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alan Mack and Todd Ekeler.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in York with the PMA Jim Germer officiating with burial in the McCool Jct. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Thursday with his friends greeting everyone from 6 - 8 p.m., that same evening at the mortuary in York. His service will be broadcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page. Memorials may be sent to Mosaic for later designation.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.