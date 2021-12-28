Richard Lee McEuen, 64, of Paragould, Ark., passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was born Feb.12, 1957, to Richard and Lois McEuen. Rick was a deacon and led singing at Hillcrest Church of Christ. He was previously a deacon at Centralia Church of Christ in Centralia, Wash., Kennewick Church of Christ in Kennewick, Wash. and East Hill Church of Christ in York. He was a graduate of Harding University and earned his MBA from Washington State University. He enjoyed collecting coins, playing trumpet and genealogy. Rick taught business classes at Crowley's Ridge College and York College in York.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Kerry and Mark Trotter.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Glenda McEuen; sons, Michael McEuen of Brookland, Ark., Matthew McEuen (Christine) of Little Rock, Ark.; daughter, Kristin Ashby (Cody) of Little Rock, Ark.; brothers, Kirk McEuen (Stephanie), John McEuen; sister-in-law, Nancy Banister (Gene); brother-in-law, Dale Hardman; grandchildren, Clara McEuen, Ezra McEuen; and many nieces and nephews.

His family will remember him as a great dad, grandfather and loving husband. We are grateful to have benefited and learned from his love, perseverance in providing for his family, and faith in Jesus.

The family received friends on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 3 p.m. until service time at Hillcrest Church of Christ. A celebration of life was at 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ with Gary Cremeens officiating.

Lasting memorials may be made to Harding University.







Published by York News-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.