Richard Dale Wray, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at UNMC in Omaha. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood. Inurnment is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are to the Bloom Senior Center. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Richard and his family.

Richard was born on April 21, 1953 in Omaha, the son of Arthur Glenn and Dorothy Elizabeth (Lottes) Wray. He graduated from high school and SECC Milford where he obtained his AAS. Richard served in the United States Navy (1970-1974) during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he worked over 40 years as a welder, fitter, and inspector for several companies in the steel fabrication industry.

Richard and Suzanne Huckins were united in marriage on June 12, 1976 in Clarinda, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Krista and Erik.

Richard enjoyed making and sharing jelly, fishing and playing Keno. He loved spending time with his family and friends and reconnecting with Navy shipmates. He loved playing chess; in recent years with his grandsons. He was extremely proud of his marriage, children, son-in-law and daughter-in-law and most of all, his grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Suzanne; daughter, Krista (Josh) Ellis of Glenwood; son, Erik (Sarah) Wray of Council Bluffs, Iowa; three grandchildren, Isaak Ellis, Alexander Wray and Amber Wray; sister, Barb (Ray) Gannon of York; other relatives and a host of friends.





Published by York News-Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.